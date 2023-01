GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) – Garrett High School basketball standout Maddy Schenkel is heading to Saint Francis to continue her hoops career as the senior signed with the Cougars on Tuesday.

Schenkel, a five-foot-seven guard, is averaging 6.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game this season. Garrett entered Tuesday with an overall record of 9-11 and a 4-4 mark in NECC play.