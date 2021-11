GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) – Senior Morgan Ostrowski is heading to the Circle City to continue her volleyball career as the Garrett High School standouts signed to play at IUPUI on Monday afternoon.

A force in the middle, Ostrowski tallied 401 kills and 76 blocks as a senior, and 1,037 kills for her career.

Garrett went 22-10 overall this past fall.