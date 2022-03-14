GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) – Garrett senior Tanner McMain is staying close to home after signing his letter of intent with Trine University on Monday.

“I ended up picking Trine because of their coaches, the great facilities, and where they’re going right now,” McMain said Monday. “They’re going up, and I wanted to be a part of that. That seems like something that’s going to be a lot of fun in the years to come.”

McMain will run cross country and track for the Thunder starting next fall. He plans to study exercise science.