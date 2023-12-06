GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) – A talented duo at Garrett High School made their college plans official on Wednesday afternoon, as Emma LaPato signed to play basketball at Marian Ancilla while Kyana Martinez will play volleyball at Manchester University.

A three-sport athlete at Garrett, LaPato is averaging 4.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.8 steals a game for a Garrett team that is 2-6 so far this season.

Martinez led the Railroaders in kills (333), digs (264), and aces (53) as as senior. Garrett went 18-11 overall and 7-3 in NECC play.