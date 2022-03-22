GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) – Garrett High School’s Bob Lapadot has been tabbed as one of six coaches for the 2022 Bob King Coaches of the Year award by their peers in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association.

Lapadot joins Joe Huppenthal of Lake Central, Donna Buckley of Noblesville, Ginny Smith of Westfield, Tony Hasenour of Forest Park and Anthony Thomas of Waldron in receiving the honor.

Lapadot led Garrett to a 27-2 season tha ncludes the NECC tournament & regular season championships. He guided the Railroaders to the 3A semi-state game.

Lapadot will also coach the 2022 Indiana Junior All-Stars this summer.