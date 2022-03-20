GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) – The girls high school basketball season is already in the books, but Garrett coach Bob Lapadot will remain busy through the summer after being named head coach of the Indiana Junior All-Stars.

Lapadot will see one familiar face with Garrett’s own Bailey Kelham, who was named to the “Blue group” roster alongside Jay County’s Renna Schwieterman. The “Blue” group will compete with the core all-stars in a matchup against the senior all-stars on June 8.

The Garrett coach is excited to continue working with Kelham this summer, along with some of the state’s best rising stars in the coming months.

“It’s just a neat recognition for our program, for all the things that these players have done over the years.” Lapadot said. “It’s just a great opportunity, and I look forward to helping all these girls have a shot to make the big team next year.”