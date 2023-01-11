GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) – Garrett High School’s all-time leading scorer in girls basketball has added another line to her already impressive resume as senior Bailey Kelham has been nominated for the 2023 McDonald’s All-American Games.

722 of the nation’s top boys and girls were nominated for the chance to shine in the annual showcase. The top 24 girls and 24 boys will be revealed Tuesday, January 24 on ESPN.

The 2023 McDonald’s All American Girls Game will air on Tuesday, March 28 at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and the Boys Game will immediately follow on ESPN at 9 p.m. ET.