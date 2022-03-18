FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Garrett High School’s Bailey Kelham and Jay County’s Renna Schwieterman have been named as Indiana Girls Junior All-Stars while Garrett’s Bob Lapadot will serve as the head coach of Junior All-Star team this summer.

Lapadot guided Garrett to a 27-2 overall record this past season along with a trip to the 3A semi-state game. He’s 179-79 in 11 seasons leading the Railroaders.

2022 IndyStar Indiana Girls Junior All-StarsGIRLS CORE GROUP (playing on June 5 and June 8)

Name, Ht., Pos., PPG, High School, College Choice

Laila Hull, 6-0, F, 20.3, Zionsville, undecided

RaShunda Jones, 5-8, G, 11.6, South Bend Washington, Purdue

McKenna Layden, 6-2, F, 22.1, Northwestern, Purdue

Karsyn Norman, 5-6, G, 15.0, Bedford North Lawrence, undecided

Amiyah Reynolds, 6-0, G/F, 9.2, South Bend Washington, Maryland

Ashlynn Shade, 5-10, G, 20.9, Noblesville, Connecticut

GIRLS RED GROUP (playing on June 5 vs. Kentucky Juniors)

Name, Ht., Pos., PPG, High School, College Choice

Asiah Baxter, 5-10, F, 15.1, Warren Central, undecided

Riley Makalusky, 6-2, F, 17.1, Hamilton Southeastern, undecided

Hailey Smith, 5-9, G, 10.4, Fishers, undecided

Saige Stahl, 6-1, F, 17.9, Columbus East, undecided

Josie Trabel, 6-0, F, 17.7, East Central, undecided

Amber Tretter, 6-1, F, 17.4, Forest Park, undecided

GIRLS BLUE GROUP (playing on June 8 vs. Indiana Seniors)

Name, Ht., Pos., PPG, High School, College Choice

Ashlynn Brooke, 5-7, G, 25.9, Pioneer, Ball State

Cristen Carter, 6-3, C, 11.4, Ben Davis, undecided

Asia Donald, 5-9, G, 23.5, Hobart, undecided

Bailey Kelham, 5-11, G, 16.2, Garrett, undecided

MaKaya Porter, 6-0, F, 19.0, Mishawaka Marian, undecided

Renna Schwieterman, 6-0, G, 18.3, Jay County, Purdue-Fort Wayne

Head coach: Bob Lapadot, Garrett Assistant coach: Tony Hasenour, Forest Park

2022 IndyStar Indiana All-Star key dates

Sunday, June 5 — Indiana Juniors vs. Kentucky Juniors at Bedford North Lawrence High School (595 Stars Blvd., Bedford, IN 47421) — girls, 2:00 p.m.; boys, to follow; admission, $8 at the door for adults and school-aged students (pre-school children are free).

Wednesday, June 8 — Junior-Senior All-Star game at Site TBA — girls, 6:00 p.m.; boys, to follow; admission, TBA.

Friday, June 10 — Indiana at Owensboro Sportscenter (1215 Hickman Ave., Owensboro, KY 42301) — girls, TBA p.m.; boys, to follow. Ticket information TBA.

Saturday, June 11 — Indiana vs. Kentucky at Southport Fieldhouse (971 E. Banta Rd., Indianapolis, IN 46227) — girls, 5:00 p.m.; boys, to follow. Ticket information, TBA.