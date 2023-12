GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) – Garrett High School’s Luke Holcomb will head to college to continue his athletic career as the baseball standout signed to play at IU South Bend on Tuesday.

A six-foot-four righty, Holcomb went 5-4 on the mound last year with a 2.27 ERA. He struck out 63 over 52.1 innings.

He also hit .338 as a junior for Garrett with 11 doubles, 17 RBI, and 6 stolen bases.