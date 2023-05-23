GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) – Garrett High School’s Lane Gibson and Hayden Brady are heading to the next level to continue their wrestling careers as the seniors signed with Trine University and the University of Northern Colorado, respectively.

Gibson is a two-time regional qualifier who won 23 matches last year at the 170-pound weight class.

Brady is a four-time sectional and four-time regional champion. He qualified for state all four years and placed fourth as a junior in his weight class. He battled injuries as a senior but still qualified for state.