Garrett’s Baughman heading to Ivy Tech Fort Wayne baseball

GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) – Kail Baughman put the pen to the paper to continue his academic and athletic career at Ivy Tech Fort Wayne.

The senior will be a 2-way player for the Titans baseball team. And for the Railroader, the opportunity to join a competitive ball club and continue what he loves made Ivy Tech the right fit.

“Really excited to continue with their coaches and the team they have going on there,” Baughman said. “My one friend that graduated from Garrett last year, he went there and said they have a very good program there, great players right now, and he said it’s a great route and great exposure.”

