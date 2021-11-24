Garrett’s Armstrong signs with Malone University for basketball

GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) – Garrett standout point guard Nataley Armstrong is taking her talents to Malone University after signing with the Pioneers on Wednesday afternoon.

Malone is a Division II program in Canton, Ohio.

Armstrong currently leads the state at 10.2 assists per game for a Garrett team off to a 4-1 start. The Railroaders are ranked no. 4 in the state’s 3A poll.

Armstrong has 458 assists during her prep career and has averaged 6.4 points and 6.1 assists per game over her four years at GHS.