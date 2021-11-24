Garrett’s Armstrong signs with Malone University for basketball

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) – Garrett standout point guard Nataley Armstrong is taking her talents to Malone University after signing with the Pioneers on Wednesday afternoon.

Malone is a Division II program in Canton, Ohio.

Armstrong currently leads the state at 10.2 assists per game for a Garrett team off to a 4-1 start. The Railroaders are ranked no. 4 in the state’s 3A poll.

Armstrong has 458 assists during her prep career and has averaged 6.4 points and 6.1 assists per game over her four years at GHS.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss