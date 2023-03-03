FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Five local boys basketball sectional sites have postponed tonight’s games due to inclement weather.

The 4A sectional at Columbia City will now play both semifinals on Saturday morning with the title game set for Saturday night. South Side and Wayne will tip off at 10 a.m. followed Columbia City and Homestead roughly at noon. The sectional title game will be play at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The 3A sectional Garrett will now play the sectional semifinal games on Saturday, with the title game pushed to Monday. Heritage and Bishop Dwenger will play at 6 p.m. Saturday, followed by Concordia vs. Woodlan at approximately 7:30 p.m. The title game will be at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

The 3A site at NorthWood High School has now postponed the section semifinal games until Saturday. Lakeland will now face West Noble at 6 p.m. Saturday, followed by Fairfield vs. NorthWood at 7:30 p.m. The sectional title game will be played at 7:30 on Monday.

In 2A action at Westview, tonight’s semifinals games will now take place on Saturday. The Eastside-Westview game will tip at 6 p.m. followed by Central Noble-Prairie Heights. The sectional title game has been pushed back to Monday at 7:30 p.m.

In 1A sectional play at Hamilton High School they will play all three games tomorrow.. The Lakewood Park Christian vs. Lakeland Christian semifinal is slated for 11 a.m. on Saturday followed by Elkhart Christian vs. Bethany Christian. The sectional title game is set for 8 p.m. Saturday.