GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) – The Garrett Lady Railroaders won at home against Concordia on Thursday, 54-39.

Leading the Railroaders was junior Morgan Ostrowski and sophomore Bailey Kelham. Ostrowski finished with 13-points, 12-rebounds and a tie for the program’s best, seven-blocks. Kelham added 13-points as well.

Next up, Concordia will travel to Wayne on Friday and Garrett travels to East Side on Saturday.