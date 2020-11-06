Garrett opens season with road win at Woodlan

WOODBURN, Ind. (WANE) – 3A no. 10 Garrett opened its season with a 45-39 win at Woodlan Thursday night at Elmer Strautman Gymnasium.
Woodlan falls to 1-1 on the season after defeating New Haven earlier in the week.
Bailey Kelham led Garrett with 20 points while Taylor Gerke added 12 points and 5 steals. Morgan Ostrowski led the Railroaders in rebounds with 11.
Dakotah Krohn paced Woodlan with 13 points while Avah Smith added 11.
Thursday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)
Brownsburg 56, Indpls Cathedral 49
Caston 37, Argos 21
Clinton Central 51, Frontier 35
Delta 61, Muncie Central 60
E. Noble 59, Westview 15
Forest Park 53, Tell City 17
Franklin Central 43, Indpls Perry Meridian 28
Frankton 47, Tri-Central 37
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 45, Eastbrook 25
Garrett 45, Woodlan 39
Greencastle 42, Western Boone 27
Greenfield 27, Greenwood 19
Heritage 42, Leo 36
Indpls Riverside 61, Central Christian 24
LaVille 37, Jimtown 31
Lakeland 56, DeKalb 37
Martinsville 57, Avon 44
Mishawaka Marian 79, Mishawaka 23
N. Daviess 35, Shoals 31
N. Montgomery 29, Riverton Parke 17
Noblesville 48, Lawrence North 40
Northfield 57, Mississinewa 40
Northridge 73, S. Bend Clay 23
Northview 67, Bloomington North 58
Pendleton Hts. 68, Marion 33
Penn 61, LaPorte 17
Pike Central 52, Ev. Reitz 39
Plymouth 55, New Prairie 38
Rochester 79, N. Judson 73
Seeger 25, Crawfordsville 17
Silver Creek 80, New Washington 41
Southwestern (Hanover) 50, Henryville 25
Speedway 44, Southport 33
Taylor 52, Wabash 40
Tippecanoe Valley 50, Bremen 45
Union Co. 63, Milan 35
W. Lafayette 81, Twin Lakes 68
W. Noble 42, Bethany Christian 23
Wes-Del 59, Anderson Prep Academy 9
Zionsville 93, Indpls Attucks 15