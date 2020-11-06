Garrett opens season with road win at Woodlan

WOODBURN, Ind. (WANE) – 3A no. 10 Garrett opened its season with a 45-39 win at Woodlan Thursday night at Elmer Strautman Gymnasium.

Woodlan falls to 1-1 on the season after defeating New Haven earlier in the week.

Bailey Kelham led Garrett with 20 points while Taylor Gerke added 12 points and 5 steals. Morgan Ostrowski led the Railroaders in rebounds with 11.

Dakotah Krohn paced Woodlan with 13 points while Avah Smith added 11.

Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

Brownsburg 56, Indpls Cathedral 49

Caston 37, Argos 21

Clinton Central 51, Frontier 35

Delta 61, Muncie Central 60

E. Noble 59, Westview 15

Forest Park 53, Tell City 17

Franklin Central 43, Indpls Perry Meridian 28

Frankton 47, Tri-Central 37

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 45, Eastbrook 25

Garrett 45, Woodlan 39

Greencastle 42, Western Boone 27

Greenfield 27, Greenwood 19

Heritage 42, Leo 36

Indpls Riverside 61, Central Christian 24

LaVille 37, Jimtown 31

Lakeland 56, DeKalb 37

Martinsville 57, Avon 44

Mishawaka Marian 79, Mishawaka 23

N. Daviess 35, Shoals 31

N. Montgomery 29, Riverton Parke 17

Noblesville 48, Lawrence North 40

Northfield 57, Mississinewa 40

Northridge 73, S. Bend Clay 23

Northview 67, Bloomington North 58

Pendleton Hts. 68, Marion 33

Penn 61, LaPorte 17

Pike Central 52, Ev. Reitz 39

Plymouth 55, New Prairie 38

Rochester 79, N. Judson 73

Seeger 25, Crawfordsville 17

Silver Creek 80, New Washington 41

Southwestern (Hanover) 50, Henryville 25

Speedway 44, Southport 33

Taylor 52, Wabash 40

Tippecanoe Valley 50, Bremen 45

Union Co. 63, Milan 35

W. Lafayette 81, Twin Lakes 68

W. Noble 42, Bethany Christian 23

Wes-Del 59, Anderson Prep Academy 9

Zionsville 93, Indpls Attucks 15