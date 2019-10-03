Garrett improves to 21-2 with win over Woodlan

GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) – The Garrett volleyball squad improved to 21-2 on the season with a 3-1 (25-14, 21-25, 27-25, 25-23) win against Woodlan at Paul Bateman Gymnasium on Wednesday night.
Woodlan falls to 16-9 overall on the season.
