Garrett improves to 21-2 with win over Woodlan

GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) – The Garrett volleyball squad improved to 21-2 on the season with a 3-1 (25-14, 21-25, 27-25, 25-23) win against Woodlan at Paul Bateman Gymnasium on Wednesday night.

Woodlan falls to 16-9 overall on the season.

