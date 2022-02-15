GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) – After bringing home the fifth regional title in program history the Garrett girls basketball team will look to do something its never done before this coming weekend – win a semi-state title.

The Railroader, ranked no. 2 in the 3A state poll, are set to face top-ranked South Bend Washington at the LaPorte semi-state on Saturday. The Garrett-S.B. Washington game is set to tip at 4 p.m. following the 2A semi-state showdown between Fairfield and Frankton at 1 p.m.

The Railroaders are coming off a pair of narrow wins at regionals last Saturday in Decatur, beating Hamilton Heights in double overtime in the regional semifinals, then knocking off Benton Central 41-39 in the regional title game.

Garrett enters this coming weekend’s contest on a 25-game winning streak and with an overall record of 27-1. South Bend Washington is 25-3 and has won six in a row, including a 64-25 thrashing of Griffith in the regional title game last Saturday night.

Junior Bailey Kelham leads the Railroaders at 16.4 points per game while senior Morgan Ostrowski adds 11.7 points a game and a team-best 8.6 rebounds per game. Senior point guard Nataley Armstrong averages 9.4 points a game while leading the state with 8.8 assists a night.

Coach Bob Lapadot is 179-78 in 11 seasons leading the program at Garrett.

Steve Reynolds is in his eighth season at South Bend Washington and has a 117-81 record leading the Panthers.

South Bend Washington is led by 6-foot-3 senior Mila Reynolds. An Indiana All-Star and Miss Basketball candidate, the University of Maryland recruit averages 21.9 points and 8 rebounds a game. Junior Rashunda Jones averages 11 points per game while 6-foot-4 freshman Kira Reynolds puts up 10 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 4.6 blocks per game. 6-foot junior Amiyah Reynolds leads the team at 4.9 assists per game while also averaging 9.1 points and 5.3 rebounds a night.

This is South Bend Washington’s second straight trip to semi-state. Last year the Panthers defeated Norwell 61-40 at 3A semi-state before falling to Silver Creek 54-48 in the state title game.