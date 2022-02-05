Garrett finishes on top at Carroll wrestling regional; Homestead, Carroll place in top three

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Garrett wrestling team finished with a team-high 146.5 points at the Carroll High School wrestling regional on Saturday.

Four Garrett wrestlers won their weight class, while another three placed in the top four to advance to next weekend’s wrestling semi-state round.

New Haven’s Julianna Ocampo, who won her sectional beating all boys in the 106 pound weight class, once again defeated all an all-boys weight class to claim a regional title.

The top four wrestlers in each weight class advance to next Saturday’s semi-state meet at Memorial Coliseum. Wrestlers will compete to place in the top four and advance to the state finals in Indianapolis Duals are scheduled to begin at 8 a.m.

