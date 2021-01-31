Garrett crowned back-to-back IHSAA boys wrestling sectional champions

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the second year in a row, Garrett Wrestling was crowned IHSAA boys wrestling sectional champions with a score of 234.5.

The Railroaders edged out Carroll for first play my a meir one-and-a-half points.

Below is results from other sectional sites in the area:

Jay County sectional – Bellmont (1st place) 242 points

New Haven sectional – Leo (1st place) 219.5 points

Westview sectional – Prairie Heights (1st place) 246.5 points

The IHSAA State Tournament continues next weekend in the regional round.