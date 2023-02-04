FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Garrett earned their fourth straight wrestling regional title after earning the top team score in Saturday’s IHSAA meet at Carroll High School on Saturday afternoon.

The Railroaders finished with a team score of 123, topping second place Snider who finished with 105 points.

Among the top individual performers, Snider sophomore Julianna Ocampo continued her stellar prep career by earning back-to-back regional championships in the 106-pound weight class. Ocampo, a 2-time girls state champion, beat the boys once again to earn a regional title on Saturday.

View the complete results from Saturday’s meet, including the state qualifiers below: