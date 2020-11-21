Garrett, Angola, Woodlan & Blackhawk win on the hardwood

GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) – 3A no. 6 Garrett moved to 5-0 on the season to headline the area’s slate of girls basketball games on Friday night.
Friday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)
Andrean 77, Munster 46
Angola 40, Eastside 17
Bedford N. Lawrence 65, Indpls N. Central 57
Bethesda Christian 58, Faith Christian 35
Bloomington South 63, Southport 18
Bluffton 41, Eastbrook 33
Chesterton 61, S. Central (Union Mills) 59
Clarksville 49, Cannelton 23
Columbia City 56, Manchester 38
Columbus North 82, New Albany 41
Connersville 48, Centerville 27
Corydon 73, S. Central (Elizabeth) 23
Elkhart Christian 70, S. Bend Clay 31
Elwood 64, Liberty Christian 28
Ev. Memorial 54, Boonville 33
Fairfield 27, LaPorte 17
Frankton 55, Lapel 23
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 56, Prairie Hts. 29
Garrett 58, DeKalb 21
Hamilton Hts. 48, Lebanon 43
Hamilton Southeastern 51, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 47, OT
Hebron 23, Wheeler 20
Huntington North 78, Whitko 10
Indian Creek 57, Monrovia 38
Jac-Cen-Del 65, Oldenburg 25
Jay Co. 34, Bellmont 29
Kokomo 46, Cass 43, OT
Lake Central 66, Hammond Noll 39
Lawrence Central 74, Indpls Pike 50
Morristown 43, Beech Grove 29
New Prairie 57, S. Bend Adams 43
Northeastern 85, Union City 55
Oak Hill 33, Madison-Grant 21
Orleans 52, Bloomfield 47
Penn 72, S. Bend Washington 54
Pike Central 50, Wood Memorial 39
Plainfield 51, Indpls Perry Meridian 48, OT
Rossville 42, Eastern (Greentown) 38
Seymour 45, Batesville 18
Shelbyville 54, Southwestern (Shelby) 49
Speedway 62, Indpls Scecina 24
Switzerland Co. 62, Rising Sun 30
Taylor 61, Tri-Central 45
Tipton 54, Western 31
Triton Central 59, Indpls Lutheran 36
W. Lafayette 65, Covington 23
Sugar Creek Tournament(equals)
First Round(equals)
Southmont 33, N. Montgomery 29