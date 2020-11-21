Garrett, Angola, Woodlan & Blackhawk win on the hardwood

GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) – 3A no. 6 Garrett moved to 5-0 on the season to headline the area’s slate of girls basketball games on Friday night.

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

Andrean 77, Munster 46

Angola 40, Eastside 17

Bedford N. Lawrence 65, Indpls N. Central 57

Bethesda Christian 58, Faith Christian 35

Bloomington South 63, Southport 18

Bluffton 41, Eastbrook 33

Chesterton 61, S. Central (Union Mills) 59

Clarksville 49, Cannelton 23

Columbia City 56, Manchester 38

Columbus North 82, New Albany 41

Connersville 48, Centerville 27

Corydon 73, S. Central (Elizabeth) 23

Elkhart Christian 70, S. Bend Clay 31

Elwood 64, Liberty Christian 28

Ev. Memorial 54, Boonville 33

Fairfield 27, LaPorte 17

Frankton 55, Lapel 23

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 56, Prairie Hts. 29

Garrett 58, DeKalb 21

Hamilton Hts. 48, Lebanon 43

Hamilton Southeastern 51, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 47, OT

Hebron 23, Wheeler 20

Huntington North 78, Whitko 10

Indian Creek 57, Monrovia 38

Jac-Cen-Del 65, Oldenburg 25

Jay Co. 34, Bellmont 29

Kokomo 46, Cass 43, OT

Lake Central 66, Hammond Noll 39

Lawrence Central 74, Indpls Pike 50

Morristown 43, Beech Grove 29

New Prairie 57, S. Bend Adams 43

Northeastern 85, Union City 55

Oak Hill 33, Madison-Grant 21

Orleans 52, Bloomfield 47

Penn 72, S. Bend Washington 54

Pike Central 50, Wood Memorial 39

Plainfield 51, Indpls Perry Meridian 48, OT

Rossville 42, Eastern (Greentown) 38

Seymour 45, Batesville 18

Shelbyville 54, Southwestern (Shelby) 49

Speedway 62, Indpls Scecina 24

Switzerland Co. 62, Rising Sun 30

Taylor 61, Tri-Central 45

Tipton 54, Western 31

Triton Central 59, Indpls Lutheran 36

W. Lafayette 65, Covington 23

Sugar Creek Tournament(equals)

First Round(equals)

Southmont 33, N. Montgomery 29