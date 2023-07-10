CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) – Long-time Carroll High School assistant Gabe Garman is getting a chance to run his own program, as Garman was introduced as the head boys basketball coach at Churubusco High School on Monday at a meet-and-greet session at the school.

Garman replaces Shannon Beard, who went 6-40 over two seasons with the Eagles, posting identical 3-20 records in his two years.

Garman has been coaching middle school basketball recently, but spent many years as an assistant at Carroll under former Chargers coach Marty Beasley.