GOSHEN, Ind. (WANE) – After leading Fairfield to their first state championship in school history, Brodie Garber has decided to step down as the girls basketball head coach.

Fairfield announced this week on social media that Garber has resigned as head coach. Garber wraps up an 11-year tenure as head coach. In that span, Fairfield earned an overall record of 180-89, with only one losing season. The Falcons won four sectional titles, three regional titles, a semi-state crown and a 3A state championship.

Following the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, Garber was also named District 1 Coach of the Year by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association.