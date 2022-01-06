GOTW Preview: Homestead at South Side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As the calendar flips to 2022, three teams – Homestead, South Side, and Concordia – are tied for first place in the Summit Athletic Conference (SAC). Two of those teams go head-to-head for the Highlight Zone Game of the Week.

Homestead (8-4) is coming off a 1-1 appearance in the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame Tournament, taking down Connersville after coming up short to Indianapolis Cathedral.

South Side (4-3) is surging after a 1-3 start. The Archers have won three straight over Churubusco, Northrop and South Bend Adams. However, South Side has not played a game since Dec. 21.

This series has been one-sided over the last decade, with South Side’s last win coming on Dec. 8, 2009. Since that matchup, Homestead has won the last 18 in this series.

WANE 15 will preview the "Highlight Zone Game of the Week" Friday at 6 p.m.