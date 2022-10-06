FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In what can be considered the match of the year in northeast Indiana, Angola outside hitter Morgan Gaerte stole the spotlight in a 3-1 win over Carroll on Thursday night.

Gaerte, who has committed to the University of Notre Dame, racked up a career high 37 kills in the win at Carroll. She finished one kill shy of tying a state record.

Angola edged past Carroll in the first two sets, winning 25-22 both times. Carroll battled back to hand Angola just their third set loss all season, 26-24. However, Angola did just enough to clinch the match in set four, 25-20.

Angola finishes the regular season 25-0, with the NECC tournament on deck this weekend before opening sectional play against the winner of Woodlan and Heritage. Carroll caps off the regular season 28-2, and will begin sectional play against Snider.