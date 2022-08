FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Junior Morgan Gaerte racked up 23 kills while classmate Mya Ball had 8 kills and 7 aces as Angola swept Bishop Dwenger 3-0 (25-17, 25-14, 25-21) in a highly anticipated match on Wednesday night.

Gaerte committed to play college volleyball at Notre Dame earlier this month while Ball committed to the University of Central Florida.

Dwenger was led by Audrey Hudson with 8 kills, Bailey Chaney with 7, and Jillian Tippmann with 6.