FWCS to allow limited number of fans at sporting events

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The fans are coming back.

Fort Wayne Community Schools announced Wednesday that it will allow a limited number fans at district sporting events beginning Thursday.

The move comes after Allen County remained in the orange category for moderate-to-high community spread of the coronavirus for a second week.

For basketball events, two tickets will be offered to each rostered student-athlete, including cheerleaders, for parents or family only. Tickets are contingent on available space for proper social distant seating. Pep bands and dance teams will not be allowed.

For wrestling and gymnastic events, two tickets will be offered to each rostered student-athlete for parents or family only, with the same space contingency.

For swimming duals, senior rostered student-athletes will receive two tickets for parents or family only for home team senior nights. No fans will be allowed at swimming invitationals.

Fans can get tickets through Ticket Spicket at www.ticketspicket.com or through the Ticket Spicket mobile app. Parents can get access codes for events from their child’s coach.