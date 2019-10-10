FWAHA hosts third annual media day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – High school hockey in Fort Wayne will look a little different this year as there will be four varsity teams and one JV team battling it out at SPORTONE/Parkview Icehouse this upcoming season.

Homestead, Carroll, Leo, and the newly formed Fort Wayne Vipers are the four varsity squads. The Vipers are made up of players from the previous Bishop Dwenger, Summit City Panthers, and Fort Wayne Bruins squad.

The Fort Wayne Renegades will serve as a JV team.

The first games are set for Wednesday, October 23.