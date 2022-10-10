FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The high school hockey season in the Summit City is quickly approaching, as the Fort Wayne Amateur Hockey Association held its annual media day on Monday at the SportONE Parkview Icehouse on Monday evening.

The FWAHA is coming off a big season. Last year Homestead won the Memorial Cup as the league playoff champion, while the Fort Wayne Vipers won the Roy Chin Cup as the league regular season champ. Carroll, meanwhile, went on to with the 2A state crown.

The FWAHA will field four varsity teams this year – Carroll, Homestead, Leo, and the Fort Wayne Vipers – and one junior varsity team, the Renegades. League play opens Wednesday, October 19.