FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The prep hockey season is almost here as the Fort Wayne Amateur Hockey Association hosted its annual High School Hockey Media Night at the SportOne Parkview Icehouse on Monday.

Fort Wayne had two teams finishes as state runner-up last season. Carroll finished second in the state in 4A after falling to Culver 2-1 in the championship game, while Leo came in second in 2A after falling to the South Stars Red 3-2 in overtime in the title bout.

The Chargers and Lions also split the city championships last season, with Carroll winning the regular season title while Leo won the Memorial Cup in the playoffs.

The FWAHA schedule will feature five teams:

Carroll Chargers

Homestead Spartans

Leo Lions

Fort Wayne Vipers

Fort Wayne Renegades (prep/JV)