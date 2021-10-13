FWAHA hosts annual High School Hockey Media Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Amateur Hockey Association (FWAHA) kicked off its fifth season in the Summit City holding its annual Media Day on Wednesday at SportONE/Parkview Icehouse.

Five teams are set to play in the FWAHA this season -Carroll Chargers Varsity; Fort Wayne Vipers Varsity; Homestead Spartans Varsity; Leo Lions Varsity; and Fort Wayne Renegades Prep.

The season opens on October 20 with regular season games to be played on Wednesday nights with the season running through February and concluding with the Memorial Cup playoffs and championship.

According to the FWAHA, players from these local schools will be participating throughout the 2021-22 season:

Carroll; Homestead; Leo; Snider; Northrop; South Side; Concordia Lutheran High School; Bishop Dwenger; Heritage; Woodlan; East Allen University; New Haven; Blackhawk Christian; Lakewood Park Christian; Columbia City; Norwell; Huntington North; DeKalb Eastern; Smith-Green Community Schools; Defiance (Ohio); Bryan City Schools (Ohio); Paulding (Ohio); and Indiana Connections Academy.