Furst’s double-double leads Indiana All-Stars over Indiana Junior All-Stars

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana 2021 Mr. Basketball Caleb Furst looked every bit the part on Wednesday night as the Blackhawk Christian graduate tallied 22 points and 12 rebounds as the Indiana All-Stars beat the Indiana Junior All-Stars in Brownsburg by a score of 127-106.

Marion grad Jalen Blackmon added 17 points, Blackford’s Luke Brown had 7 points and a game-high 6 assists, and Homestead’s Luke Goode had 7 points and 4 boards for the seniors. Homestead junior Fletcher Loyer scored 15 points for the Juniors.

In the girls game it was the Indiana All-Stars over the Indiana Junior All-Stars 94-69. Indiana 2021 Miss Basketball Jayla Smith led the way with 16 points.

For the Juniors, Homestead’s Ayanna Patterson tallied 8 points and a team-high 5 rebounds while South Side’s Olivia Smith had 3 points and 1 rebound.

The Indiana All-Stars now play two games against the Kentucky All-Stars. Game one is set for Friday in Owensboro, Kentucky, with game two set for Saturday at Southport High School, south of Indianapolis.