Furst selected for Team USA U19 squad

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Caleb Furst is getting a chance to suit up in the red, white, and blue as the recent Blackhawk Christian graduate has been selected to the 12-player Team USA U19 squad that will compete at the FIBA U19 World Cup next month in Latvia.

Furst, who has signed to play at Purdue, won’t be the lone Boilermaker on the trip as sophmore-to-be Jaden Ivey was also named to the squad.

Furst, Indiana’s 2021 Mr. Basketball and the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, and his team will play in the FIBA event from July 3-11.