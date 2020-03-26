Furst named to Junior All-Star Core Group; Blackmon, Brown, Eley, Goode on Red Group

Twenty players have been selected for the IndyStar Indiana boys Junior All-Stars for 2020.

Those voted to the six-player Core Group are Brooks Barnhizer of Lafayette Jeff, Caleb Furst of Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian, Trey Kaufman of Silver Creek, J.R. Konieczny of South Bend St. Joseph, Khristian Lander of Evansville Reitz and Keon Thompson of Merrillville. In addition to the core group, seven players each were voted to teams labeled Red Group and Blue Group. The Red Group players are Jalen Blackmon of Marion, Luke Brown of Blackford, Michael Eley of Fort Wayne Snider, Luke Goode of Homestead, Christopher Mantis of Lowell, Malik Stanley of Warren Central and Blake Wesley of South Bend Riley. The Blue Group players are Shamar Avance of Lawrence North, Lincoln Hale of Linton-Stockton, Jake Heidbreder of Floyd Central, Connor Hickman of Bloomington South, Kooper Jacobi of Silver Creek, Blake Sisley of Heritage Hills and Pierce Thomas of Brownsburg. The coaches for the Junior All-Stars have not yet been announced. The Junior All-Stars will play one game against the Kentucky Junior All-Stars, set for June 1 at Floyd Central High School. The Junior All-Stars also will play one game against the Indiana All-Star senior boys on June 3, at a site to be announced. Both games will be doubleheaders with the 2020 Indiana girls Junior All-Stars, who were chosen in early March. The players listed as core group players will play in two games each. The players listed in the Red and Blue groups each will play in one game — the Core and Blue groups on June 1 versus the Kentucky Juniors, and the Core and Red groups on June 3 against the Indiana Seniors. The Indiana senior All-Stars will play the Kentucky senior All-Stars on June 5 at Great Crossing High School in Georgetown, Ky. The Indiana senior All-Stars will play Kentucky’s seniors again on June 6 in Southport Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The senior game in Indianapolis has been moved to Southport for 2020 because Bankers Life Fieldhouse will be undergoing renovations and not be available in June. The Junior All-Star team is determined by the 20-member Indiana Basketball Coaches Association all-state panel in conjunction with its selection of the IBCA/Subway Underclass All-State Team. The selection process allows all IBCA-member head coaches to nominate players through the IBCA all-state process. Representatives from 16 regional areas from across the state, three district representatives from the three IHSAA districts (one each from District 1, District 2 and District 3) and the committee chair then meet to review the nominations, vote and finalize the selections. The IBCA/Subway boys basketball Senior All-State and Underclass All-State teams for 2020 will be released later this week. A list of those chosen as 2020 boys Junior All-Stars follows.



2020 IndyStar Indiana Boys Junior All-Stars

CORE GROUP Name, Ht., Pos., PPG, High School, College Choice

Brooks Barnhizer, 6-6, G, 20.7, Lafayette Jeff, undecided

Caleb Furst, 6-10, F, 21.7, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian, Purdue

Trey Kaufman, 6-9, F, 25.8, Silver Creek, undecided

J.R. Konieczny, 6-7, G, 23.5, South Bend St. Joseph, Notre Dame

Khristian Lander, 6-3, G, 21.0, Evansville Reitz, Indiana

Keon Thompson, 6-3, G, 28.1, Merrillville, undecided

RED GROUP Name, Ht., Pos., PPG, High School, College Choice

Jalen Blackmon, 6-2, G, 29.8, Marion, undecided

Luke Brown, 6-2, G, 32.3, Blackford, undecided

Michael Eley, 6-4, G, 21.2, Fort Wayne Snider, undecided

Luke Goode, 6-6, F, 17.6, Homestead, undecided

Christopher Mantis, 6-6, G, 24.8, Lowell, undecided

Malik Stanley, 5-11, G, 21.0, Warren Central, undecided

Blake Wesley, 6-4, G, 26.0, South Bend Riley, undecided

BLUE GROUP Name, Ht., Pos., PPG, High School, College Choice

Shamar Avance, 6-0, G, 14.4, Lawrence North, undecided

Lincoln Hale, 6-4, G, 23.4, Linton-Stockton, Indiana State

Jake Heidbreder, 6-4, G, 20.0, Floyd Central, undecided

Connor Hickman, 6-2, G, 14.5, Bloomington South, undecided

Kooper Jacobi, 6-6, F, 17.3, Silver Creek, undecided

Blake Sisley, 6-9, F, 19.4, Heritage Hills, undecided

Pierce Thomas, 6-5, G, 13.6, Brownsburg, Butler

Head coach: TBA Assistant coaches: TBA



2020 IndyStar Indiana All-Star key dates

Monday, June 1 — Junior All-Stars vs. Kentucky Junior All-Stars at Floyd Central High School (6575 Old Vincennes Rd., Floyds Knobs, IN 47119 — girls, 6:00 p.m.; boys, to follow (Core Group, plus Blue Group); admission, $8 at the door.

Wednesday, June 3 — Junior-Senior All-Star game at TBA (address) — girls, 6:00 p.m.; boys, to follow (Core Group, plus Red Group); admission, TBA at the door.

Friday, June 5 — Indiana at Kentucky at Great Crossing High School (120 Betsy Way, Georgetown, KY 40324) — girls, 6:00 p.m.; boys, to follow. Ticket information TBA.

Saturday, June 6 — Indiana vs. Kentucky at Southport Fieldhouse (971 E. Banta Rd., Indianapolis, IN 46227) — girls, 5:00 p.m.; boys, to follow. Ticket information, prices are $75, $22 and $10. Link to purchase tickets – https://ticketracker.com/SelectSection.aspx?eventId=148285