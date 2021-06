INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Indiana Mr. Basketball and former Blackhawk Christian Brave, Caleb Furst, led the scoring for Indiana in the second win in two-nights over Kentucky, 86-70.

Purdue commit Caleb Furst finished with 14 points in the Indiana win. His teammates, Homestead’s Luke Goode finished with 5 points and Blackford’s Luke Brown added 10 points.

The Indiana All-Stars earned the program’s 100th and 101st wins this weekend with the sweep over Kentucky.