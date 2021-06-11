Furst helps lead Indiana All-Stars to easy win over Kentucky

OWENSBORO, Kent. (WANE) – Indiana Mr. Basketball Caleb Furst tallied 12 points and 8 rebounds as the Blackhawk Christian grad helped the Indiana All-Stars top the Kentucky All-Stars 93-70 Friday night in Owensboro, Kentucky.

Blackford’s Luke Brown led Indiana with 18 points. Homestead’s Luke Goode had 3 points and 4 rebounds while Marion’s Jalen Blackmon chipped in with 4 points.

In the girls game, Indiana topped Kentucky 68-58.

The Indiana All-Stars square off with Kentucky again on Saturday night at Southport High School, just south of Indianapolis.