Furst, Goode, Brown, Blackmon named Indiana All-Stars

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – When the 2021 Indiana Boys All-Stars battle Kentucky this summer, there will be plenty of Fort Wayne-area flavor on the floor.

The Indiana All-Star team was announced on Monday with Blackhawk Christian’s Caleb Furst, Hometead’s Luke Goode, Marion’s Jalen Blackmon, and Blackford’s Luke Brown among the 14 players selected to the squad.

Per the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association, the coaches for the 2021 All-Stars will be the same staff that was to guide the All-Stars a year ago, as the 2020 All-Star events were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The head coach will be Ryan Osborn of Carmel. He will be assisted by Mark Detweiler of Delta and Nate Hawkins of Heritage Hills.

The first game against Kentucky will be June 11 at the Owensboro SportsCenter in Owensboro, Ky. The final game against Kentucky will be June 12 at Southport Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The games in Indianapolis are at Southport because Bankers Life Fieldhouse is unavailable this summer because of another phase of renovations that will be occurring there.

2021 IndyStar Indiana Boys All-StarsName, School, Height, Pos., PPG, College Choice

Shamar Avance, Lawrence North, 6-1, G, 17.3, undecided

Brooks Barnhizer, Lafayette Jeff, 6-7, G, 32.7, Northwestern

Jalen Blackmon, Marion, 6-2, G, 33.5, Grand Canyon

Luke Brown, Blackford, 6-2, G, 31.7, Stetson

Caleb Furst, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian, 6-10, F, 21.4, Purdue

Luke Goode, Homestead, 6-6, F, 19.4, Illinois

Kooper Jacobi, Silver Creek, 6-7, F, 21.2, Toledo

Trey Kaufman-Renn, Silver Creek, 6-9, F, 24.5, Purdue

J.R. Konieczny, South Bend St. Joseph, 6-7, G, 28.3, Notre Dame

Blake Sisley, Heritage Hills, 6-9, F, 22.6, Evansville

Jayden Taylor, Perry Meridian, 6-4, G, 25.5, Butler

Pierce Thomas, Brownsburg, 6-6, G, 18.8, Butler

Brian Waddell, Carmel, 6-7, G, 15.8, undecided

Blake Wesley, South Bend Riley, 6-5, G, 27.1, Notre Dame

Head coach: Ryan Osborn, Carmel Assistant coaches: Mark Detweiler, Delta; Nate Hawkins, Heritage Hills