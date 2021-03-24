Furst, Goode, Blackmon, Brown named to IBCA ‘Supreme 15’

by: Indiana Basketball Coaches Association

Fifteen seniors and 15 underclass boys basketball players have earned IBCA/Franciscan Health “Supreme 15” All-State honors for 2020-21, it was announced Wednesday (March 24).    The IBCA also named Large School All-State teams (15 seniors, 15 underclass) and Small School All-State players (16 seniors because of a tie in voting, 15 underclass).       

The “Supreme 15” is the top honor awarded, and players were voted to that group without regard to school size. The Large School and Small School all-state teams are secondary accolades — the Large School group including players from Class 3A and Class 4A schools and the Small School group including players from Class A and Class 2A schools. Players who make the Supreme 15 are not considered for Large School or Small School honors.       

In addition, 89 more seniors and 90 more underclass players were selected honorable mention all-state. The honorable mention laurels are awarded without regard to school size.      

Those voted to the 2021 IBCA/Franciscan Health Supreme 15 Senior boys’ team are, listed alphabetically: 

Shamar Avance of Lawrence North, Brooks Barnhizer of Lafayette Jeff, Jalen Blackmon of Marion, Luke Brown of Blackford, Caleb Furst of Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian, Luke Goode of Homestead, Curt Hopf of Barr-Reeve, Kooper Jacobi of Silver Creek, Trey Kaufman-Renn of Silver Creek, J.R. Konieczny of South Bend St. Joseph, Blake Sisley of Heritage Hills, Jayden Taylor of Perry Meridian, Pierce Thomas of Brownsburg, Brian Waddell of Carmel and Blake Wesley of South Bend Riley.      

Those voted to the 2021 IBCA/Franciscan Health Supreme 15 Underclass boys’ team are, listed alphabetically: Tayshawn Comer of Cathedral, Tae Davis of Warren Central, Connor Essegian of Central Noble, Travis Grayson of Chesterton, C.J. Gunn of Lawrence North, Jalen Hooks of Indianapolis Attucks, Jalen Jackson of Carroll (Fort Wayne), Will Lovings-Watts of Jeffersonville, Fletcher Loyer of Homestead, Branden Northern of Silver Creek, Billy Smith of Brebeuf Jesuit, Braden Smith of Westfield, Peter Suder of Carmel, Leland Walker of North Central and Jalen Washington of Gary West.       

The IBCA/Franciscan Helath All-State teams are selected through a process organized by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association and presented by Franciscan Health Sports Medicine.       

All IBCA-member head coaches have the opportunity to nominate players. A panel of 20 IBCA coaches — 16 from the current regional areas, three district representatives (one each from IHSAA Districts 1, 2 and 3) and the committee chairman — then meets to review the nominations, vote and finalize the selections.    Franciscan Health Sports Medicine is making a financial contribution to the IBCA Scholarship Fund as the presenting partner of the IBCA All-State teams. As part of the partnership, Franciscan Health will provide plaques to Supreme 15 honorees and certificates to players receiving Large School All-State, Small School All-State or Honorable Mention all-state recognition. Those items will be distributed to each school in late April, allowing each recipient to receive the award from his Athletic Director or Coach before the school year concludes.       

The IBCA thanks Franciscan Health Sports Medicine for being a partner in this annual project. Franciscan Health Sports Medicine has offices in Indianapolis, Lafayette and Crown Point.        The complete 2021 IBCA/Francisan Health Senior All-State and 2021 IBCA/Francisan Health Underclass All-State teams for boys basketball are listed below. 

2021 IBCA/Franciscan Health Senior All-StateSupreme 15               

Shamar Avance, Lawrence North               Brooks Barnhizer, Lafayette Jeff               Jalen Blackmon, Marion               Luke Brown, Blackford               Caleb Furst, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian               Luke Goode, Homestead               Curt Hopf, Barr-Reeve               Kooper Jacobi, Silver Creek               Trey Kaufman-Renn, Silver Creek               J.R. Konieczny, South Bend St. Joseph               Blake Sisley, Heritage Hills               Jayden Taylor, Perry Meridian               Pierce Thomas, Brownsburg               Brian Waddell, Carmel               Blake Wesley, South Bend Riley 

Large School All-State               Joey Bomba, Bloomington South               Vincent Brady, Cathedral               Blake Davison, Leo               Gus Etchison, Hamilton Heights               Langdon Hatton, North Harrison               Jake Heidbreder, Floyd Central               D.J. Hughes, Lawrence North               Christopher Mantis, Lowell               Quimari Peterson, Gary West               Darrell Reed, Hammond               Ian Scott, Plainfield               Isaiah Stafford, Indianapolis Attucks               Malik Stanley, Warren Central               Isaiah Swope, Castle               Harold Woods, Hammond Small School All-State                Andrew Bennett, Shenandoah               Zane Burke, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian               Connor Davis, Parke Heritage               Koron Davis, Bowman Academy               Trey Flatt, Covenant Christian (Indianapolis)               Brycen Graber, Barr-Reeve               Lincoln Hale, Linton-Stockton               Landen Jordan, Churubusco               Lane Lauderbaugh, South Decatur               Colson Montgomery, Southridge                Jackson Paul, Churubusco               Carson Rich, Southwood               Cody Samples, South Ripley               Payton Sparks, Winchester               Kolden Vanlandingham, Northeastern               Cole Wireman, Kouts Honorable Mention               Reggie Abram, Hammond               Evan Altman, Brebeuf Jesuit               Stephen Atkinson, Owen Valley               Luka Balac, Munster               Jurrien Ballard, Princeton               Silas Bauer, Loogootee               Blake Barker, Columbus North               Ashton Beaver, Lafayette Jeff               Joseph Bobilya, Guerin Catholic               Brayden Bontrager, Lakeland               Brett Bosley, Paoli               Holden Bowsman, West Washington               Jayden Brewer, Ben Davis               Mason Brooks, North Putnam               Camden Brown, University               Grant Brown, Madison-Grant               Brendan Carr, South Central (Union Mills)               Jaylen Carson, Indianapolis Attucks               Max Carter, Manchester               Quentez Columbus, South Bend Adams               Brevin Cooper, Northview               Kyle Crim, Morristown               Jadyn Curry, Beech Grove               Marcus Davidson, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian               Owen Dease, Evansville Reitz               Kaleb Edwards, Guerin Catholic               Champ Ellis, Union (Modoc)               Jaylen Fairman, Jeffersonville               Braydon Flagg, New Prairie               Braden Flanagan, Sullivan               Joshua Fleming, Rensselaer Central               Nicky Flesher, Andrean               Tyler Goecker, Trinity Lutheran               Noah Gordon, Mt. Vernon (Posey)               Weston Hamby, Manchester               Brady Hunt, Delta               Kaden Howell, Madison-Grant               Tate Ivanyo, Morgan Township               Greg Jenkins, Lawrence Central               Jesse Johnson-Hall, Crawfordsville               Trent Johnson, Mishawaka               Noah Johnston, Twin Lakes               Lynn King, South Bend Adams               Jakeb Kinsey, Shenandoah               Hunter Kneifel, Kouts               Parker Kneifel, Kouts               Austin Kramer, Southwestern (Hanover)               Thomas Latham, New Haven               Ty Lynas, Crawfordsville               Tai McClung, Mississinewa               Luke McClure, Churubusco               Styles McCorkle, Greenwood Christian               Miles McGowen, Mooresville               Gabe McQuay, Indianapolis Tech               Foster Mefford, Southwestern (Hanover)               Dameriz Merriweather, Lawrence Central               Chandler Moore, Evansville North               Jake Moynihan, Seton Catholic               Hayden Nern, Bluffton               Andrew Oesterling, Oldenburg Academy               Benny Ogayonne, Franklin Central               Jaden Peetz, South Ripley               Joe Phinisee, McCutcheon               Logan Pinkerton, Covington               Trey Reed, Washington               Terrence Ringo Jr., Evansville Harrison               Logan Rohrbacher, East Central               Kyle Ross, Lake Central               Coleman Sater, Edgewood               Brayden Sexton, South Bend Adams               Damon Shaw, Rossville               Brett Sickafoose, Whitko               Grant Simmons, Homestead               Sam Smith, Northridge               Lane Sparks, Greensburg               Carter Stoltzfus, Northridge               Landen Swanner, Mississinewa               Caleb Swearingen, Northview               Trevor Taylor, Bloomington South               Naylon Thompson, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers               Zack Troyer, Leo               Drew Valentine, Speedway               Logan Van Essen, Illiana Christian               Isaac Vencel, Bloomington North               Kobe Ward, Danville               Brody Whitaker, Greencastle               Logan Willoughby, Whiteland               Brant Wilsey, Evansville Day               Cale Wireman, Kouts 

2021 IBCA/Franciscan Health Underclass All-StateSupreme 15               Tayshawn Comer, Cathedral               Tae Davis, Warren Central               Connor Essegian, Central Noble               Travis Grayson, Chesterton               C.J. Gunn, Lawrence North               Jalen Hooks, Indianapolis Attucks               Jalen Jackson, Carroll (Fort Wayne)               Will Lovings-Watts, Jeffersonville               Fletcher Loyer, Homestead               Branden Northern, Silver Creek               Billy Smith, Brebeuf Jesuit               Braden Smith, Westfield               Peter Suder, Carmel               Leland Walker, North Central               Jalen Washington, Gary West 

Large School All-State               Demetrious Allen, Leo               Tucker Biven, New Albany               Cade Brenner, NorthWood               Markus Burton, Penn               Ryan Conwell, Pike               Jaxon Edwards, Cathedral               Jamie Hodges Jr., Michigan City               Armon Jarrard, Mt. Vernon (Fortville)               Brauntae Johnson, Fort Wayne North               Julian Norris, Evansville Bosse               Brandon Rayzer-Moore, Jeffersonville               Joe Reidy, Woodlan               Jeffrey Simmons, Fishers               Davyeon Turner, Indianapolis Tech               Cael Vanderbush, Plainfield Small School All-State               Isaac Andrews, Wapahani               Peyton Bledsoe, Loogootee               Myles Colvin, Heritage Christian               Josiah Dunham, Evansville Christian               Gabe Gillespie, Andrean               Baylin Graf, Bloomfield               Brevin Hallatt, Blue River Valley               Brit Harris, Marquette Catholic               Aaron Humphrey, Tindley               Christian Johnson, Parke Heritage               Hunter Johnson, South Decatur               Hagen Knepp, Barr-Reeve               Jaylen Mullen, North Daviess               Tyler Myers, Evansville Day               Jackson Ullum, Monroe Central Honorable Mention                Landen Babusiak, Hanover Central               Ladaion Barnes, Hammond Morton               Clark Barrett, Lafayette Central Catholic               Jack Benter, Brownstown Central               Landon Biegel, Oak Hill               Steele Brasfield, New Palestine               Clayton Bridwell, Twin Lakes               Richards Brooks, Mishawaka Marian               Brock Buckley, Covenant Christian (Indianapolis)               Ryan Caddell, Evansville North               Dakota Capps, Clarksville               Luke Carroll, Hamilton Heights               Jake Chapman, Tri-Central               Colin Comer, Greensburg               Drew Cook, Northview               Chad Cox, Franklin County               Austin Cripe, West Noble               Jake Davis, Cathedral               Caleb Dewey, Edinburgh               Tyler Dostin, Danville               Owen Duff, Carroll (Flora)               Jamison Dunham, Pendleton Heights               Brady Dunn, Christian Academy of Indiana               Eli Edwards, Northwestern               La’Traveon Enright, Indianapolis Washington               Aidan Franks, Wapahani               Riley Goodnight, Frankfort               Jaxson Gould, Warsaw               Brycen Hannah, John Glenn               Ben Henderson, Harrison (West Lafayette)               Jackson Hills, Sullivan               Eli Hoffman, South Dearborn               Drew Howard, Forest Park               Zach Hubartt, Huntington North               Logan Imes, Zionsville               Tayven Jackson, Center Grove               Amhad Jarrard, Mt. Vernon (Fortville)               Karson Jenkins, Fort Wayne Snider               Ashton Johnson, Fort Wayne South               Mason Jones, Valparaiso               Randy Kelley, Sullivan               Nick Klaiber, Bloomington North               Aidan Lambert, Fort Wayne Snider               Andrew Leeper, Homestead               J.J. Louden, Pike               Jonah Lucas, Harrison (West Lafayette)               Kaden Manna, Marquette Catholic               Reece Marrs, Hebron               Elijah Mattingly, Central Christian               Luke McBride, Norwell               Chrishon McCray, Avon               Logan McIntire, North Harrison               Deavid Merriweather, Indianapolis Metropolitan               Josh Mickens, Lawrence Central               Carson Miller, Bremen               Willie Miller, Lake Station Edison               Dylan Moles, Greenfield-Central               Brady Moore, Floyd Central               Christian Nunn, Liberty Christian               Blaine Nunnally, New Palestine               Ashton Oviedo, Triton               Connor Penrod, DeKalb               Aaron Pickel, North Putnam               Lawrence Pierce, University               Jayden Pinkston, Tindley               Hunter Pogue, North White               Ian Raasch, NorthWood               Nick Richart, Zionsville               JaQualon Roberts, Bloomington North               Matt Ross, Peru               Brady Ruggles, Danville               Luke Saylor, Heritage               Gavin Schippert, Evansville Reitz               Nick Schwarte, South Ripley               Braeden Shrewsberry, West Lafayette               James Smith, Indianapolis Attucks               Kaden Stanton, New Albany               Trey Steinhilber, Boone Grove               Deaglan Sullivan, Mishawaka Marian               Jahni Summers, Evansville Harrison               Kyle Thomas, Cloverdale               Gabe Trevino, Eastside               Jordan Turner, Cardinal Ritter               Jacob Vogel, Jennings County               Matt Wagner, Evansville Bosse               Breece Walls, Valparaiso               Caleb Washington, Floyd Central               Charlie Williams, Carmel               Jakar Williams, New Haven               Tyson Yates, Triton

