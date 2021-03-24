Furst, Goode, Blackmon, Brown named to IBCA ‘Supreme 15’

Fifteen seniors and 15 underclass boys basketball players have earned IBCA/Franciscan Health “Supreme 15” All-State honors for 2020-21, it was announced Wednesday (March 24). The IBCA also named Large School All-State teams (15 seniors, 15 underclass) and Small School All-State players (16 seniors because of a tie in voting, 15 underclass).

The “Supreme 15” is the top honor awarded, and players were voted to that group without regard to school size. The Large School and Small School all-state teams are secondary accolades — the Large School group including players from Class 3A and Class 4A schools and the Small School group including players from Class A and Class 2A schools. Players who make the Supreme 15 are not considered for Large School or Small School honors.

In addition, 89 more seniors and 90 more underclass players were selected honorable mention all-state. The honorable mention laurels are awarded without regard to school size.

Those voted to the 2021 IBCA/Franciscan Health Supreme 15 Senior boys’ team are, listed alphabetically:

Shamar Avance of Lawrence North, Brooks Barnhizer of Lafayette Jeff, Jalen Blackmon of Marion, Luke Brown of Blackford, Caleb Furst of Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian, Luke Goode of Homestead, Curt Hopf of Barr-Reeve, Kooper Jacobi of Silver Creek, Trey Kaufman-Renn of Silver Creek, J.R. Konieczny of South Bend St. Joseph, Blake Sisley of Heritage Hills, Jayden Taylor of Perry Meridian, Pierce Thomas of Brownsburg, Brian Waddell of Carmel and Blake Wesley of South Bend Riley.

Those voted to the 2021 IBCA/Franciscan Health Supreme 15 Underclass boys’ team are, listed alphabetically: Tayshawn Comer of Cathedral, Tae Davis of Warren Central, Connor Essegian of Central Noble, Travis Grayson of Chesterton, C.J. Gunn of Lawrence North, Jalen Hooks of Indianapolis Attucks, Jalen Jackson of Carroll (Fort Wayne), Will Lovings-Watts of Jeffersonville, Fletcher Loyer of Homestead, Branden Northern of Silver Creek, Billy Smith of Brebeuf Jesuit, Braden Smith of Westfield, Peter Suder of Carmel, Leland Walker of North Central and Jalen Washington of Gary West.

The IBCA/Franciscan Helath All-State teams are selected through a process organized by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association and presented by Franciscan Health Sports Medicine.

All IBCA-member head coaches have the opportunity to nominate players. A panel of 20 IBCA coaches — 16 from the current regional areas, three district representatives (one each from IHSAA Districts 1, 2 and 3) and the committee chairman — then meets to review the nominations, vote and finalize the selections. Franciscan Health Sports Medicine is making a financial contribution to the IBCA Scholarship Fund as the presenting partner of the IBCA All-State teams. As part of the partnership, Franciscan Health will provide plaques to Supreme 15 honorees and certificates to players receiving Large School All-State, Small School All-State or Honorable Mention all-state recognition. Those items will be distributed to each school in late April, allowing each recipient to receive the award from his Athletic Director or Coach before the school year concludes.

The IBCA thanks Franciscan Health Sports Medicine for being a partner in this annual project. Franciscan Health Sports Medicine has offices in Indianapolis, Lafayette and Crown Point. The complete 2021 IBCA/Francisan Health Senior All-State and 2021 IBCA/Francisan Health Underclass All-State teams for boys basketball are listed below.

2021 IBCA/Franciscan Health Senior All-StateSupreme 15

Shamar Avance, Lawrence North Brooks Barnhizer, Lafayette Jeff Jalen Blackmon, Marion Luke Brown, Blackford Caleb Furst, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian Luke Goode, Homestead Curt Hopf, Barr-Reeve Kooper Jacobi, Silver Creek Trey Kaufman-Renn, Silver Creek J.R. Konieczny, South Bend St. Joseph Blake Sisley, Heritage Hills Jayden Taylor, Perry Meridian Pierce Thomas, Brownsburg Brian Waddell, Carmel Blake Wesley, South Bend Riley

Large School All-State Joey Bomba, Bloomington South Vincent Brady, Cathedral Blake Davison, Leo Gus Etchison, Hamilton Heights Langdon Hatton, North Harrison Jake Heidbreder, Floyd Central D.J. Hughes, Lawrence North Christopher Mantis, Lowell Quimari Peterson, Gary West Darrell Reed, Hammond Ian Scott, Plainfield Isaiah Stafford, Indianapolis Attucks Malik Stanley, Warren Central Isaiah Swope, Castle Harold Woods, Hammond Small School All-State Andrew Bennett, Shenandoah Zane Burke, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian Connor Davis, Parke Heritage Koron Davis, Bowman Academy Trey Flatt, Covenant Christian (Indianapolis) Brycen Graber, Barr-Reeve Lincoln Hale, Linton-Stockton Landen Jordan, Churubusco Lane Lauderbaugh, South Decatur Colson Montgomery, Southridge Jackson Paul, Churubusco Carson Rich, Southwood Cody Samples, South Ripley Payton Sparks, Winchester Kolden Vanlandingham, Northeastern Cole Wireman, Kouts Honorable Mention Reggie Abram, Hammond Evan Altman, Brebeuf Jesuit Stephen Atkinson, Owen Valley Luka Balac, Munster Jurrien Ballard, Princeton Silas Bauer, Loogootee Blake Barker, Columbus North Ashton Beaver, Lafayette Jeff Joseph Bobilya, Guerin Catholic Brayden Bontrager, Lakeland Brett Bosley, Paoli Holden Bowsman, West Washington Jayden Brewer, Ben Davis Mason Brooks, North Putnam Camden Brown, University Grant Brown, Madison-Grant Brendan Carr, South Central (Union Mills) Jaylen Carson, Indianapolis Attucks Max Carter, Manchester Quentez Columbus, South Bend Adams Brevin Cooper, Northview Kyle Crim, Morristown Jadyn Curry, Beech Grove Marcus Davidson, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian Owen Dease, Evansville Reitz Kaleb Edwards, Guerin Catholic Champ Ellis, Union (Modoc) Jaylen Fairman, Jeffersonville Braydon Flagg, New Prairie Braden Flanagan, Sullivan Joshua Fleming, Rensselaer Central Nicky Flesher, Andrean Tyler Goecker, Trinity Lutheran Noah Gordon, Mt. Vernon (Posey) Weston Hamby, Manchester Brady Hunt, Delta Kaden Howell, Madison-Grant Tate Ivanyo, Morgan Township Greg Jenkins, Lawrence Central Jesse Johnson-Hall, Crawfordsville Trent Johnson, Mishawaka Noah Johnston, Twin Lakes Lynn King, South Bend Adams Jakeb Kinsey, Shenandoah Hunter Kneifel, Kouts Parker Kneifel, Kouts Austin Kramer, Southwestern (Hanover) Thomas Latham, New Haven Ty Lynas, Crawfordsville Tai McClung, Mississinewa Luke McClure, Churubusco Styles McCorkle, Greenwood Christian Miles McGowen, Mooresville Gabe McQuay, Indianapolis Tech Foster Mefford, Southwestern (Hanover) Dameriz Merriweather, Lawrence Central Chandler Moore, Evansville North Jake Moynihan, Seton Catholic Hayden Nern, Bluffton Andrew Oesterling, Oldenburg Academy Benny Ogayonne, Franklin Central Jaden Peetz, South Ripley Joe Phinisee, McCutcheon Logan Pinkerton, Covington Trey Reed, Washington Terrence Ringo Jr., Evansville Harrison Logan Rohrbacher, East Central Kyle Ross, Lake Central Coleman Sater, Edgewood Brayden Sexton, South Bend Adams Damon Shaw, Rossville Brett Sickafoose, Whitko Grant Simmons, Homestead Sam Smith, Northridge Lane Sparks, Greensburg Carter Stoltzfus, Northridge Landen Swanner, Mississinewa Caleb Swearingen, Northview Trevor Taylor, Bloomington South Naylon Thompson, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers Zack Troyer, Leo Drew Valentine, Speedway Logan Van Essen, Illiana Christian Isaac Vencel, Bloomington North Kobe Ward, Danville Brody Whitaker, Greencastle Logan Willoughby, Whiteland Brant Wilsey, Evansville Day Cale Wireman, Kouts

2021 IBCA/Franciscan Health Underclass All-StateSupreme 15 Tayshawn Comer, Cathedral Tae Davis, Warren Central Connor Essegian, Central Noble Travis Grayson, Chesterton C.J. Gunn, Lawrence North Jalen Hooks, Indianapolis Attucks Jalen Jackson, Carroll (Fort Wayne) Will Lovings-Watts, Jeffersonville Fletcher Loyer, Homestead Branden Northern, Silver Creek Billy Smith, Brebeuf Jesuit Braden Smith, Westfield Peter Suder, Carmel Leland Walker, North Central Jalen Washington, Gary West

Large School All-State Demetrious Allen, Leo Tucker Biven, New Albany Cade Brenner, NorthWood Markus Burton, Penn Ryan Conwell, Pike Jaxon Edwards, Cathedral Jamie Hodges Jr., Michigan City Armon Jarrard, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) Brauntae Johnson, Fort Wayne North Julian Norris, Evansville Bosse Brandon Rayzer-Moore, Jeffersonville Joe Reidy, Woodlan Jeffrey Simmons, Fishers Davyeon Turner, Indianapolis Tech Cael Vanderbush, Plainfield Small School All-State Isaac Andrews, Wapahani Peyton Bledsoe, Loogootee Myles Colvin, Heritage Christian Josiah Dunham, Evansville Christian Gabe Gillespie, Andrean Baylin Graf, Bloomfield Brevin Hallatt, Blue River Valley Brit Harris, Marquette Catholic Aaron Humphrey, Tindley Christian Johnson, Parke Heritage Hunter Johnson, South Decatur Hagen Knepp, Barr-Reeve Jaylen Mullen, North Daviess Tyler Myers, Evansville Day Jackson Ullum, Monroe Central Honorable Mention Landen Babusiak, Hanover Central Ladaion Barnes, Hammond Morton Clark Barrett, Lafayette Central Catholic Jack Benter, Brownstown Central Landon Biegel, Oak Hill Steele Brasfield, New Palestine Clayton Bridwell, Twin Lakes Richards Brooks, Mishawaka Marian Brock Buckley, Covenant Christian (Indianapolis) Ryan Caddell, Evansville North Dakota Capps, Clarksville Luke Carroll, Hamilton Heights Jake Chapman, Tri-Central Colin Comer, Greensburg Drew Cook, Northview Chad Cox, Franklin County Austin Cripe, West Noble Jake Davis, Cathedral Caleb Dewey, Edinburgh Tyler Dostin, Danville Owen Duff, Carroll (Flora) Jamison Dunham, Pendleton Heights Brady Dunn, Christian Academy of Indiana Eli Edwards, Northwestern La’Traveon Enright, Indianapolis Washington Aidan Franks, Wapahani Riley Goodnight, Frankfort Jaxson Gould, Warsaw Brycen Hannah, John Glenn Ben Henderson, Harrison (West Lafayette) Jackson Hills, Sullivan Eli Hoffman, South Dearborn Drew Howard, Forest Park Zach Hubartt, Huntington North Logan Imes, Zionsville Tayven Jackson, Center Grove Amhad Jarrard, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) Karson Jenkins, Fort Wayne Snider Ashton Johnson, Fort Wayne South Mason Jones, Valparaiso Randy Kelley, Sullivan Nick Klaiber, Bloomington North Aidan Lambert, Fort Wayne Snider Andrew Leeper, Homestead J.J. Louden, Pike Jonah Lucas, Harrison (West Lafayette) Kaden Manna, Marquette Catholic Reece Marrs, Hebron Elijah Mattingly, Central Christian Luke McBride, Norwell Chrishon McCray, Avon Logan McIntire, North Harrison Deavid Merriweather, Indianapolis Metropolitan Josh Mickens, Lawrence Central Carson Miller, Bremen Willie Miller, Lake Station Edison Dylan Moles, Greenfield-Central Brady Moore, Floyd Central Christian Nunn, Liberty Christian Blaine Nunnally, New Palestine Ashton Oviedo, Triton Connor Penrod, DeKalb Aaron Pickel, North Putnam Lawrence Pierce, University Jayden Pinkston, Tindley Hunter Pogue, North White Ian Raasch, NorthWood Nick Richart, Zionsville JaQualon Roberts, Bloomington North Matt Ross, Peru Brady Ruggles, Danville Luke Saylor, Heritage Gavin Schippert, Evansville Reitz Nick Schwarte, South Ripley Braeden Shrewsberry, West Lafayette James Smith, Indianapolis Attucks Kaden Stanton, New Albany Trey Steinhilber, Boone Grove Deaglan Sullivan, Mishawaka Marian Jahni Summers, Evansville Harrison Kyle Thomas, Cloverdale Gabe Trevino, Eastside Jordan Turner, Cardinal Ritter Jacob Vogel, Jennings County Matt Wagner, Evansville Bosse Breece Walls, Valparaiso Caleb Washington, Floyd Central Charlie Williams, Carmel Jakar Williams, New Haven Tyson Yates, Triton