FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After setting single-game school records in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns with Homestead, Brett Fuchs is taking home Peter Franklin Jeweler “Gem of the Night” honors!

Fuchs rushed for 355 yards and six touchdowns to help Homestead roll past Concordia. Both totals set single-game school records at Dave Walters Memorial Stadium.

Homestead wraps up the regular season against Bishop Luers, who looks to clinch an outright SAC title.