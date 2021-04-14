From MLB to Northrop: Mohr brings big league experience to Bruins

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bruins assistant baseball coach Dustan Mohr spent seven seasons in the big leagues, so when he tells a Northrop player something, they are best served to listen.

Mohr made his MLB debut in 2001 for the Twins, playing three seasons in Minnesota. He went on to play for the Giants (2004), Rockies (2005), Red Sox (2006), and Tampa Bay (2007) and racked up 49 career home runs with a .249 career batting average.

Primarily an outfielder, Mohr’s best season came in 2005 when he 17 home runs in Colorado.

But… as a former MLB player who’s from Hattiesburg, Mississippi, just why is Mohr in Fort Wayne?

Well, the mother of Mohr’s two girls is from Fort Wayne, and the family moved to the Summit City in 2009 to be closer to family.

After a few years where baseball wasn’t a huge part of his life, Mohr decided to get ‘back in the game’ as an assistant coach under Northrop’s Matt Brumbaugh – a position he’s held for the last five years.

As the Bruins’ first base coach, Mohr also works with the outfielders and helps with the hitters.

Recently named the Baseball Director at Spiece Fieldhouse, he’s excited to relay his knowledge of the game and life lessons learned through baseball here in Fort Wayne as a part of Spiece’s new venture.