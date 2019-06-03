Fremont’s season ends after halted semistate game completed

by: Glenn Marini

1A no. 3 Fremont’s second came to a close Monday night after a suspended semistate game was completed with 1A no. 1 Pioneer winning 9-2.

The game began Saturday night at Frankfort, but was halted heading into the bottom of the seventh with Fremont trailing 9-2.

The final three outs of the game were played on Monday – this time at Carroll High School.

Fremont and head coach Ron Black end the sesaon 20-9 overall.

Pioneer heads to the state title game on Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m. where they will face Indianapolis Lutheran. The softball state finals will be hosted by Purdue University.

