FREMONT, Ind. (WANE) – A trio of Fremont High School seniors are off to play at the collegiate level after signing on Thursday.

In football, Brogan Blue is staying close to home when he attends Trine University. Meanwhile, Makayla Gumbel will also go to Trine as a member of the cross country and track team. In softball, Jenny Martin will also stay in northeast Indiana to compete at Huntington University.