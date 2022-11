FREMONT, Ind. (WANE) – Fremont High School senior Ethan Bontrager will make his way to Manchester University as the basketball standout signed with the Spartans on Friday afternoon.

A six-foot-one guard, Bontrager averaged 11.5 points per game and 3 rebounds a night last year as a junior. Fremont finished 17-9 overall last season and won a sectional title,