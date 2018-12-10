Fremont's Behnfeldt named IBCA Player of the Week

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

INDIANAPOLIS - Tanner Behnfeldt scored 40 points in one game and hit a game-winning 3-pointer in another, and the Fremont High School senior headlines the recipients in this week’s IBCA/Subway Player of the Week program.

Others cited as honorees for the week of Dec. 3-8 are Westfield senior Zach Banks, Henryville senior Kade Badger, Marquette Catholic senior Emma Nolan, Bellmont senior Grace Hunter and Southridge freshman Myah Montgomery in the recognition program coordinated by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association.

Behnfeldt and Nolan are respective boys and girls winners for District 1. Banks and Hunter are recipients for District 2. Badger and Montgomery received accolades for District 3.

The 6-2 Behnfeldt opened his week with 29 points – including a decisive 3-pointer – plus eight rebounds, one assist and two steals as the Fremont boys edged Garrett 59-56 in overtime. He followed by pouring in 40 points with 13 rebounds, three assists and four steals as the Eagles beat Hamilton 74-69 to move to 3-2. Over both games, Behnfeldt his 26-of-46 shots, 8-of-14 3-pointers and 9-of-14 free throws. In the 40-point game, where he was six points shy of the school record of 46 points set by Stan White in 1973-74, Behnfeldt was 16-of-26, 3-of-5 and 5-of-9.

Banks torched the nets for 41 points in leading the Westfield boys to a 73-63 victory over New Palestine in their only game of the week. The 6-0 guard added seven rebounds, one assist and four steals as the Shamrocks improved to 2-2 for the season. Banks sank 13-of-19 field goals and 15-of-18 free throws en route to his big game.

The 5-9 Badger averaged 33.3 points and 3.0 assists over three games for the Henryville boys (1-5). Badger began with 28 points, four assists and two steals in a 57-47 setback at Charlestown. He followed with 27 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals as the Hornets defeated Austin 68-58. Badger then exploded for 45 points with three rebounds, two assists and two steals in a 65-57 loss at Corydon Central. Over the three games, he hit 29-of-53 shots, 6-of-14 from distance and 36-of-42 free throws. In the 45-point game, six shy of a school record, Badger was 12-of-19 from the field, 2-of-5 on 3s and tied a school record by making 19-of-20 free throws.

Nolan averaged 30.0 points and 8.5 rebounds in propelling the Marquette Catholic girls to a pair of triumphs. The 6-2 forward scored 36 points with nine rebounds, three assists and six steals in a 74-14 rout of Illiana Christian. The Saint John’s recruit followed by totaling 24 points, eight rebounds, two assists and two steals as the Blazers (8-1) beat East Chicago Central 66-36. Over both games, Nolan was 20-of-31 from the floor, 9-of-11 on 3-pointers and 11-of-14 from the line.

The 5-10 Hunter also averaged 30.0 points over two games for the Bellmont girls (9-1). The Northern Illinois recruit tossed in 38 points with five rebounds, one assist and one steal in a 55-49 triumph over Fort Wayne South. Hunter then produced 22 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals as the Squaws topped East Noble 64-35. Over both games, Hunter hit 20-of-41 shots, 6-of-13 from long range and 14-of-17 on free throws.

Montgomery averaged 32.0 points and 4.5 rebounds in two victories for the Southridge girls (3-7). The 6-0 guard totaled 26 points, four rebounds, six assists and one block in a 59-43 decision over North Posey. Montgomery then poured in 38 points with five rebounds and two blocks as the Raiders nipped Pike Central 54-50 in overtime. For the week, Montgomery was 21-of-35 from the field, 7-of-12 on 3-pointers and a perfect 15-of-15 from the line.

This is the 11th season for the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Player of the Week program and the seventh season it is presented by Subway Restaurants of Indiana, a banner sponsor of the IBCA. Subway, in its seventh season as an IBCA sponsor, encourages athletes to "train hard and eat fresh."

Winners in the Player of the Week are chosen each week from each of the IHSAA’s three districts. Girls winners will be chosen from now through the week following Feb. 23. Boys winners will be chosen from now through the week following March 23.



Other nominees for Week 6 (2018-19)

District 1 boys – Dyer Ball, Angola; Zane Burke, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian; Brandon Christie, Prairie Heights; Johnell Davis, Gary 21st Century; Noah Drapala, Fort Wayne Canterbury; Jaydon Harris, Heritage; Jaden Ivey, Mishawaka Marian; Jalen Jennings, South Bend Riley; Colin Kenney, Marquette Catholic; Zac Krueger, Homestead; Timothy Lawson, Griffith; Ben Lins, Covenant Christian (DeMotte); Christopher Mantis, Lowell; Jevon Morris, Munster; Brandon Newman, Valparaiso; Will Penny, Logansport; Dominique Smith, Lake Station.

District 1 girls – Courtney Blake, Hammond Noll; Sophie Bussard, Tippecanoe Valley; Kaitlyn Costner, Elkhart Central; Treva Datcher, Fort Wayne Northrop; Sydney Freeman, Central Noble; Bethany Hayden, John Glenn; Morgan Litwiller, Northridge; Hannah Noveroske, Michigan City; Taylor Pasquale, Logansport; Reganne Pate, Penn; Bianca Radtke, Rensselaer Central; Halle Reichard, Plymouth; Mila Reynolds, South Bend Washington; Kate Rulli, NorthWood; Lindsey Simpson, Knox; Keegan Sullivan, South Bend St. Joseph; Makayla Weaver, Mishawaka Marian.

District 2 boys – Jalen Blackmon, Marion; Kevin Brown, Adams Central; Johnny Brunk, Roncalli; Josh Bryan, Delta; Luke Bumbalough, New Castle; Isaac Cooper, Madison-Grant; Rowen Farrell, McCutcheon; Maximus Gizzi, New Palestine; Justin Howard, Southmont; Will Jones, Monroe Central; Noah Jordan, Indianapolis Metropolitan; Lucas Kroft, Richmond; JuJuan Johnson, Beech Grove; Isiah Moore, Warren Central; Jayden Thomas, International; Landon Newnum, Parke Heritage; Allen Plunkett, South Putnam; Luke Richardson, Lapel; A.J. White, Pike.

District 2 girls – Maddie Bischoff, Roncalli; Ella Collier, Danville; Maggie Cora, Tri-West; Cassidy Crawford, Tipton; McKenzie Crowder, North Vermillion; Tyra Ford, Anderson; Maddie Fulks, Bethesda Christian; Mallory Hawkins, South Vermillion; Madison Jones, Western Boone; Madison Layden, Northwestern; Jasmine McWilliams, North Central; Sydney Parrish, Hamilton Southeastern; Jada Roberson, Pike; Leah Seib, New Palestine; Lexi Shelton, Mt. Vernon (Fortville); Madison Stamm, Anderson Prep; Lindsey Syrek, University; Ajulu Thatha, Decatur Central.

District 3 boys – Brayton Bailey, Bedford North Lawrence; Paxon Bartley, Wood Memorial; Murray Becher, Heritage Hills; Tyler Bowlby, Waldron; Drew Comer, Greensburg; Kevin Figg, Sullivan; Gabe Gladish, Barr-Reeve; Cordell Hanes, Terre Haute South; L.T. Hatton, North Harrison; Alex Hemenway, Castle; Noah Hupmann, Evansville Day; Trey Kaufman, Silver Creek; Khristian Lander, Evansville Reitz; Anthony Leal, Bloomington South; Colten Mouzin, Vincennes Rivet; Bradley Nalley, Corydon Central; Grant Niehaus, Washington; Josh Smith, Monrovia; Trevor Taylor, Edgewood.

District 3 girls – Jorie Allen, Bedford North Lawrence; Makenna Fee, Seymour; Anya Friend, Bloomington South; Lilly Hatton, North Harrison; Toni Joyner, Whiteland; Maycee Lange, Vincennes Lincoln; Annelise Lollar, Edinburgh; Jenny Lundy, Northview; Jaylah Mays, Scottsburg; Leah Miller, Salem; Jessica Nunge, Castle; Tenleigh Phelps, Triton Central; Isabella Reed, Greenwood Christian; Hailee Robbins, Franklin; Cami Schmitt, Corydon Central; Vanessa Shafford, Linton; Maddi Skinner, Jennings County; Caitlyn Snyder, Indian Creek; Aleiah Thomas, Switzerland County.



2018-19 winners

Oct. 29-Nov. 3 – District 1 girls: Darliesha Reed, Hammond Gavit. District 2 girls: Madison Jones, Western Boone. District 3 girls: Addy Blackwell, Bloomington South, and Amani Brown, Terre Haute South.

Nov. 5-10 – District 1 girls: Sydney Freeman, Central Noble, and Dash Shaw, Gary West. District 2 girls: Maggie Cora, Tri-West. District 3 girls: Hannah Sisk, Princeton.

Nov. 12-17 – District 1 girls: Sophie Bussard, Tippecanoe Valley. District 2 girls: Alaina Omonode, West Lafayette, and Cameron Tabor, New Castle. District 3 girls: Lilly Hatton, North Harrison.

Nov. 19-24 – District 1 boys: Sam Skaggs, Logansport. District 1 girls: Mila Reynolds, South Bend Washington. District 2 boys: Colton Brown, Covington, and Luke Brown, Blackford. District 2 girls: Ella Collier, Danville. District 3 boys: Drew Buhr, Austin. District 3 girls: Nan Garcia, Jeffersonville.

Nov. 26-Dec. 1 – District 1 boys: Colin Kenney, Marquette Catholic. District 1 girls: Lilliann Frasure, North Judson. District 2 boys: Luke Brown, Blackford. District 2 girls: Jayla Smith, Lawrence North. District 3 boys: Josiah Ricketts, North Posey. District 3 girls: Jewel McCormick, Springs Valley.

Dec. 3-8 – District 1 boys: Tanner Behnfeldt, Fremont. District 1 girls: Emma Nolan, Marquette Catholic. District 2 boys: Zach Banks, Westfield. District 2 girls: Grace Hunter, Bellmont. District 3 boys: Kade Badger, Henryville. District 3 girls: Myah Montgomery, Southridge.