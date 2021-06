FREMONT, Ind. (WANE) – Fremont High School has a new football coach as the school announced that Trevor Thomas will take over the Eagles program on Monday afternoon.

Thomas takes over a Fremont program that had been led by Jim Hummer. Hummer served as the coach six of the last seven seasons, missing 2019 for personal reasons. Fremont went 3-4 last fall and 9-48 in the six full seasons Hummer was at the helm.