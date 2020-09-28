Fremont football cancels two games after positive COVID-19 test

FREMONT, Ind. (WANE) – After one member of the Fremont football program received a positive test for COVID-19 on Monday the Eagles will quarantine for the next two weeks, canceling two games.

Fremont’s game this Friday against Eastside on October 2 and next Friday against Prairie Heights on October 9 are no longer.

Fremont will not be allowed to start practicing again on October 8, but that would not allow them enough time to prepare for a game the next day.

Fremont did not play this past Friday against Churubusco as they awaited test results.

Fremont’s next game will now come on the final Friday of the regular season – October 16 at home against Wes-Del.