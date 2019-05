Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FREMONT, Ind. (WANE) - It's even sweeter the second year.

Fremont (18-8) takes down South Central (22-5) on Tuesday night to claim back-to-back regional titles, 9-4. They opened the game with 6 runs in the bottom of the first inning.

The Eagles advances to semistate at Frankfort this Saturday. They will take on 2A no. 19 North Vermillion (20-3) or 2A no. 7 Frontier (24-6) at 1 p.m. in semifinal play.