Fremont buzzer-beater featured in new Gatorade commercial

FREMONT, Ind. (WANE) — A buzzer beater from a Fremont-Angola JV basketball game earlier year was featured in a Gatorade commercial.

Video from Fremont’s last-second win over Angola from Jan. 9 was included in Gatorade Player of the Year‘s “Well See You There” commercial, which focuses on the return to normalcy in sports after the coronavirus pandemic. The commercial features Peyton Manning and JJ Watt, among other sports stars.

At the 1:05 mark, Fremont freshman Brody Foulk’s deep 3-pointer at the buzzer (and the small crowd’s reaction) is shown.

Fremont head coach Josh Stuckey wrote on Twitter: “Not bad for ‘Lil Ole Fremont.”

For anyone that missed it. Our basketball program made it into a Gatorade commercial thanks to a buzzer beater by Brody Foulk. It's at 1:05. Not bad for "Lil Ole Fremont"https://t.co/PM0Gh3RGkA — Josh Stuckey (@thehoopcoach) June 3, 2021

To see the commercial, watch the video above.