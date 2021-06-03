Fremont buzzer-beater featured in new Gatorade commercial

FREMONT, Ind. (WANE) — A buzzer beater from a Fremont-Angola JV basketball game earlier year was featured in a Gatorade commercial.
Video from Fremont’s last-second win over Angola from Jan. 9 was included in Gatorade Player of the Year‘s “Well See You There” commercial, which focuses on the return to normalcy in sports after the coronavirus pandemic. The commercial features Peyton Manning and JJ Watt, among other sports stars.
At the 1:05 mark, Fremont freshman Brody Foulk’s deep 3-pointer at the buzzer (and the small crowd’s reaction) is shown.
Fremont head coach Josh Stuckey wrote on Twitter: “Not bad for ‘Lil Ole Fremont.”
