Northrop’s Fred Blanks retires from coaching

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Northrop’s Fred Blanks will hang up the stopwatch and whistle as the longtime Northrop coach has decided to retire.

Coach Blanks was inducted into the Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches Hall of Fame in 2016 and coached the Bruins girls track and field team to a state championship in 1991.

In addition to the State Title, His Boys & Girls Teams won 27 SAC Conference Championships, 15 IHSAA Sectional Championships, and 11 IHSAA Regional Championships. Coach Blanks was named ICGSA District Coach of the Year 4 times, and ICGSA & IATCCC State Coach of the Year.

Through his career, he’s coached 11 individual State Champions, 8 individual State Runner-Ups, 2 State Champion Relay Teams, 4 State Runner-Up Relay Teams, and 3 High School All-Americans.

Head Girls Track & Field Coach 1986-1998

Head Boys Cross Country Coach 1986-1994

Head Boys Track & Field Coach 2007-2021