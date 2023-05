BERNE, Ind. (WANE) – A fearsome foursome of Starfires are off to play at the collegiate level after signing their letters of intent on Monday.

In football, wideout Brady Beall is continuing his career at Taylor University. Beall caught 54 passes for 660 yards and 11 touchdowns this past season with South Adams.

In track and field, Adrienne McKean and Brooklyn Bixler are also heading to Taylor.

Finally in volleyball, Cora Baker is continuing her career in-state with IUPUC in Columbus.